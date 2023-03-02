-Fixed the problem that double-clicking the number key to control the character standing in place
-Fixed the problem that the equipment could not be equiped correctly in equipment interface
-Fixed the problem that killing Hunters and Scythe Knights get stuck under certain circumstances
-Modified the moving sequence of beetles
-Modified the inaccurate description of some text
-Fixed the problem that the game will get stuck when it continued to battle under certain circumstances
-Fixed the problem that the invulnerability effect of Nether Step did not disappear correctly
Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 2 March 2023
V1.0010 Updates
