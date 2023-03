Share · View all patches · Build 10670149 · Last edited 3 March 2023 – 14:39:20 UTC by Wendy

Garten of Banban 2 is OUT NOW!

Hello everyone,

We're happy to announce that the game is ready for purchase :)

Continue the story of Banban’s Kindergarten. Delve deeper into the bizarre establishment where the place was left suspiciously empty. Try to survive the unexpected residents, all while uncovering the truth behind the place…

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2262770/



That's it, thanks for being here and have fun!

- Ghepo & Faris, Euphoric Brothers