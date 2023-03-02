Godless Update 0.5.1

Hey everyone, we have a hotfix for you today with some balance changes and various bug fixes. Check out the details below!
▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback
Changes
General
- If you start a battle with no equipped skills, all empty slots will be filled with random skills that you have.
Balance Changes
Ascension Talents
-
God of Blood
- ▲ Increased Bone Horror's base stats from 1/1 to 4/4
Skills
-
Blood Lord (death unit)
- ▼ Decreased attack from 4 to 3
Other
Tutorial
- Now, the start drafting will offer fixed sets of skills in the second and the third match.
Fixes
- Fixed enemies not considering tiles' utility properly when deciding where to move. Please note that enemies still see most dangerous tiles as neutral to make it easier to lure them to those tiles.
- Fixed enemies not moving towards to the Shrine after dealing lethal damage.
- Fixed the Soul Drain talent not summoning Cursed Spirits if all hexes next to the sacrificed unit are taken.
- Fixed the start drafting allowing to equip selected skills multiple times after you finish the selection.
- Fixed Elvish Temples not dealing damage to certain units (happened on very rare occasions).
- Fixed units being blocked from attacking if they are surrounded by enemies that have too much health.
- Fixed units contradicting their predictions when they are going to attack (happened on rare occasions, mostly with enemies).
- Fixed allies giving way to enemies if they are about to approach the Shrine.
Known Issues
- Prediction directional arrows can sometimes fail to show after using a Fate or Ritual.
- Enemy units sometimes get stuck moving between two tiles
- Enemy units sometimes move back and forth even if they're adjacent to the Shrine
- The gameplay window is allowed to break aspect ratio in ways that cut UI off and make the game hard to play
- Accessing inspect mode on some tooltips will cancel the skill that is being placed
Changed files in this update