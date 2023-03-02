Godless Update 0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10670116 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 17:52:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, we have a hotfix for you today with some balance changes and various bug fixes. Check out the details below!

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

General

If you start a battle with no equipped skills, all empty slots will be filled with random skills that you have.

Balance Changes

Ascension Talents

God of Blood ▲ Increased Bone Horror's base stats from 1/1 to 4/4



Skills

Blood Lord (death unit) ▼ Decreased attack from 4 to 3



Other

Tutorial

Now, the start drafting will offer fixed sets of skills in the second and the third match.

Fixes

Fixed enemies not considering tiles' utility properly when deciding where to move. Please note that enemies still see most dangerous tiles as neutral to make it easier to lure them to those tiles.

Fixed enemies not moving towards to the Shrine after dealing lethal damage.

Fixed the Soul Drain talent not summoning Cursed Spirits if all hexes next to the sacrificed unit are taken.

Fixed the start drafting allowing to equip selected skills multiple times after you finish the selection.

Fixed Elvish Temples not dealing damage to certain units (happened on very rare occasions).

Fixed units being blocked from attacking if they are surrounded by enemies that have too much health.

Fixed units contradicting their predictions when they are going to attack (happened on rare occasions, mostly with enemies).

Fixed allies giving way to enemies if they are about to approach the Shrine.

Known Issues