Small update that consists of:
- some bug and gameplay fixes
- weapon stats tweaked
- translation error corrections
- enemy properties corrected
- timers etc. corrected in game code
etc...
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small update that consists of:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update