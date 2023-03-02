 Skip to content

Gunpowder Punk update for 2 March 2023

Small update

Build 10670083

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update that consists of:

  • some bug and gameplay fixes
  • weapon stats tweaked
  • translation error corrections
  • enemy properties corrected
  • timers etc. corrected in game code
    etc...

