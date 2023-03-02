 Skip to content

Paint the Town Red update for 2 March 2023

Version 1.3.2 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelist

Version 1.3.2

  • Added search functionality to the Player Created Levels list
  • Fixed a users not being able to see more than 50 levels when choosing a Workshop level to update
  • Fixed a max of 50 favourited levels showing
  • Fixed placeholder Workshop level potentially showing in the in-game multiplayer Workshop level list
  • Fixed some female appearances in Workshop levels having male voices
  • Fixed throw angle of some of the new weapons
  • Fixed the enemy attack range of the fire poker
  • Fixed incorrect face textures on one of the new female character heads
  • Fixed rotation of rake so that it works with existing sweep animation
  • Fixed hand holds for new weapons for characters in Level Editor
  • Fixed stick in points for new swords

