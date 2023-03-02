Version 1.3.2 Patch Notes

Changelist
Version 1.3.2
- Added search functionality to the Player Created Levels list
- Fixed a users not being able to see more than 50 levels when choosing a Workshop level to update
- Fixed a max of 50 favourited levels showing
- Fixed placeholder Workshop level potentially showing in the in-game multiplayer Workshop level list
- Fixed some female appearances in Workshop levels having male voices
- Fixed throw angle of some of the new weapons
- Fixed the enemy attack range of the fire poker
- Fixed incorrect face textures on one of the new female character heads
- Fixed rotation of rake so that it works with existing sweep animation
- Fixed hand holds for new weapons for characters in Level Editor
- Fixed stick in points for new swords
