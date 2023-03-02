 Skip to content

Your Chronicle update for 2 March 2023

[ ver2.1.6 ] Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10669995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [ Add ] Shortcut Template
  • [ Add ] Formation to Shortcut
  • [ Add ] Confirmation Window to Gluttony/Greed
  • [ Add ] Confirmation Window to Next Action
  • [ Add ] Explanation for Movement (Resource)
  • [ Add ] Offline Bonus while the game is inactive (mostly for the browser version)
  • [ Modify ] Screen Resolution (You can expand the screen vertically on the pc version)
  • [ Modify ] Reset seeds
  • [ Fix ] Bug of Movement
  • [ Fix ] Fix bug that Offline Bonus doesn't calculate rewards from Dungeon

Changed files in this update

