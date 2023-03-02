- [ Add ] Shortcut Template
- [ Add ] Formation to Shortcut
- [ Add ] Confirmation Window to Gluttony/Greed
- [ Add ] Confirmation Window to Next Action
- [ Add ] Explanation for Movement (Resource)
- [ Add ] Offline Bonus while the game is inactive (mostly for the browser version)
- [ Modify ] Screen Resolution (You can expand the screen vertically on the pc version)
- [ Modify ] Reset seeds
- [ Fix ] Bug of Movement
- [ Fix ] Fix bug that Offline Bonus doesn't calculate rewards from Dungeon
Your Chronicle update for 2 March 2023
[ ver2.1.6 ] Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
