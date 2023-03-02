 Skip to content

Phantom Brigade update for 2 March 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10669979 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi again, Brigadiers! We've got another hotfix for you all coming in hot, featuring a few new features and lots of bug fixes! Thank you for helping to make this game the best that it can be with all of the feedback and bug reports--keep 'em coming! Hope you're all continuing to have a blast out there :)

▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
🦾 - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes and New Features

  • 🦾 Added an option to disable chromatic aberration
  • Changed the Capital battle to ensure that the goals of the battle are more clear
  • Added some special music for the final boss battle at the Capital

Fixes

  • Fixed enemy reinforcements landing animation not playing correctly
  • Fixed some units spawning in unstable positions in the Capital battle
  • Fixed entering and exiting replay mode with a beam weapon on screen causing the beam to visually change direction during planning
  • Fixed gunshot SFX in combat sounding hollow. Combat should sound much cooler now!
  • Fixed the exit survey firing when quitting the game on Steam via Alt+F4

Known Issues

  • Sometimes the difficulty settings sliders will display screen resolutions instead of percentages
  • All audio except for cutscene audio will sometimes not play
  • Mechs will not move the full distance during execution on some lower-end PCs
  • Destroyed buildings are not being correctly reloaded when loading the precombat save
  • Tooltips can flow off the sides of the screen in some circumstances
  • Occasionally UI can be carried from one context to another by accident
  • Occasionally destroyed mechs are flung around the map after viewing replay mode
  • Screenshake on pilot cams in combat can cause the camera position to offset
  • Game does not prevent camera movement while editing text fields
  • On launch, it seems audio is occasionally not playing on the main menu and in gameplay except for cutscenes. If you do encounter this please relaunch your game
  • If hit a specific angle with a melee, sometimes tanks can be pushed underground, preventing completion of the combat scenario
  • There is a change of the province liberation event being interrupted by other post combat events, meaning the opportunity to participate in the parade is not given to the player when the province is won

