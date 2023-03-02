Patch 1.0.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi again, Brigadiers! We've got another hotfix for you all coming in hot, featuring a few new features and lots of bug fixes! Thank you for helping to make this game the best that it can be with all of the feedback and bug reports--keep 'em coming! Hope you're all continuing to have a blast out there :)

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

🦾 - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes and New Features

🦾 Added an option to disable chromatic aberration

Changed the Capital battle to ensure that the goals of the battle are more clear

Added some special music for the final boss battle at the Capital

Fixes

Fixed enemy reinforcements landing animation not playing correctly

Fixed some units spawning in unstable positions in the Capital battle

Fixed entering and exiting replay mode with a beam weapon on screen causing the beam to visually change direction during planning

Fixed gunshot SFX in combat sounding hollow. Combat should sound much cooler now!

Fixed the exit survey firing when quitting the game on Steam via Alt+F4

Known Issues