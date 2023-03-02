 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hotdog Quest: One With Everything update for 2 March 2023

Update march

Share · View all patches · Build 10669899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some extra music
Extra decor on final level
Some rudimentary "unstick" on loading saves, should hopefully lessen instances of player flying off into void

Changed files in this update

Depot 1842451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link