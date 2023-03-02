 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SlipDream Resonator update for 2 March 2023

Day 1 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10669892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small patch addresses a few bugs present in the initial launch build

Various small bugs fixed:

  • Inverted Left Arm Keyboard Controls fixed
  • Never Gets Better Than This infinite loop bug
  • Fixed spelling errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1786711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link