CoH3 Hot Fix 1.0.4 - March 2, 2023

General
- Fixed several instances of infinite loading and disconnecting in a multiplayer lobby.
- Fixed an issue that prevented campaign saves from displaying while a player is in a mission, and prevented mission saves from displaying while on the campaign map.
- Added a tooltip to inform players on the minimum requirements for texture settings.
- Integrated a tool that is used to attribute marketing efforts and insights to our game - When launching the game, players will be prompted once to make a choice between opting in or out of this feature. Either choice will not limit the player experience. Players will be able to reset their choice in the settings menu if they later change their mind.
- Offline Status changes or disconnecting no longer defaults your faction to US Forces.
Stability/Performance
- Fixed a SCAR crash “Modifier_ApplyToSquad” occurring in the Italy Campaign map.
- Fixed a SCAR crash “Action_Finish(313)” occurring in the Salerno Defend mission.
- Fixed a Lua crash “luaH_next(189)” when trying to start new North African Campaigns.
- Fixed a flickering texture issue when tilting the camera, causing GPU instability.
Features
Tactical Map
- Strategic points now display the right color when captured.
- It is now possible to queue multiple capture orders in the Tactical map.
- Fixed an issue where moving the camera on the Tactical map would not work if a unit was selected.
Tutorial
Added several missing tutorial tooltips & prompts
- Initial retreat
- Reinforce sappers
- Produce a unit (Sapper)
- Build a Section Command Post
- How to use a grenade
- Retreat mechanic
- Repairing vehicles
Italian Dynamic Campaign
Calabria
- Fixed an issue where players are unable to deploy an Armored Company from the battleship during the Calabria mission.
- Fixed an issue where it was possible for players to spawn units out of bounds during the Calabria mission.
Gaeta
- Fixed an issue that happened after Gaeta is captured where the requested Armored Company spawned in a stuck state.
