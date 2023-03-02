 Skip to content

Legacy of Vane update for 2 March 2023

Performance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10669718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated corescript and plugins to improve performance and reduce occurrences of bugs.

If any bugs are found, please report them in the Vane discussion thread so that they may be squashed.

Thank you, awesome players!

Changed files in this update

Vane Content Depot 1555571
  • Loading history…
