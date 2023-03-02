 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 2 March 2023

 

Share · View all patches · Build 10669664 · Last edited by wickedplayer494

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added missing Summer tag for Workshop maps

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
  • Loading history…
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
  • Loading history…
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
  • Loading history…
