- Updated the credits.
- Fixed an issue where booting up the game in fullscreen would make it disappear from the taskbar.
- Fixed an issue where VSync (whether turned on or off) would mess with the rendering when resizing the window after switching window mode.
Pizza Tower update for 2 March 2023
Patch Notes v1.0.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update