 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pizza Tower update for 2 March 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.31

Share · View all patches · Build 10669630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the credits.
  • Fixed an issue where booting up the game in fullscreen would make it disappear from the taskbar.
  • Fixed an issue where VSync (whether turned on or off) would mess with the rendering when resizing the window after switching window mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link