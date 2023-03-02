「Version 1.1.2」Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10669546 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 05:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Dear Hatsune Miku fans,

How's everyone enjoying Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S? We are happy to let you know that with the release of "Version 1.1.2," we fixed a couple of known issues.

The details are as follows.

Fixed the issue where certain images won't be loaded properly when launching the game in offline mode or without an internet connection.

Fixed the issue where the "Hint" function does not work with the controller (Also fixed on Steam Deck).

♬ Do you know the 9th of March is Miku Day? Don't forget to celebrate with Miku and her friends! ♬

Cheers,