「Version 1.1.2」Update

Dear Hatsune Miku fans,
How's everyone enjoying Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S? We are happy to let you know that with the release of "Version 1.1.2," we fixed a couple of known issues.
The details are as follows.
- Fixed the issue where certain images won't be loaded properly when launching the game in offline mode or without an internet connection.
- Fixed the issue where the "Hint" function does not work with the controller (Also fixed on Steam Deck).
♬ Do you know the 9th of March is Miku Day? Don't forget to celebrate with Miku and her friends! ♬
Cheers,
