 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S update for 2 March 2023

「Version 1.1.2」Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10669546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Hatsune Miku fans,

How's everyone enjoying Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S? We are happy to let you know that with the release of "Version 1.1.2," we fixed a couple of known issues.

The details are as follows.

  • Fixed the issue where certain images won't be loaded properly when launching the game in offline mode or without an internet connection.
  • Fixed the issue where the "Hint" function does not work with the controller (Also fixed on Steam Deck).

♬ Do you know the 9th of March is Miku Day? Don't forget to celebrate with Miku and her friends! ♬

Cheers,

Changed files in this update

Depot 2089351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link