March 1 Update

Additions:

-Added down-force to the cars, to make handling better at high speeds;

-Cars can now destroy buildings. A lighter car will need more speed in order to damage a building than a heavier one;

-Added cleanable mess to the Hideout, since Catnip is supposed to be messy;

-Added distance fog, but it's not as good as it should be at night yet;

Misc:

-Fixed the broken draw distance of miscellaneous objects for good;

-Increased the maximum draw distance of miscellaneous objects in the quality settings menu;