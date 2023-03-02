March 1 Update

Additions:
-Added down-force to the cars, to make handling better at high speeds;
-Cars can now destroy buildings. A lighter car will need more speed in order to damage a building than a heavier one;
-Added cleanable mess to the Hideout, since Catnip is supposed to be messy;
-Added distance fog, but it's not as good as it should be at night yet;
Misc:
-Fixed the broken draw distance of miscellaneous objects for good;
-Increased the maximum draw distance of miscellaneous objects in the quality settings menu;
