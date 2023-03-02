 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demolish or Die update for 2 March 2023

March 1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10669454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:
-Added down-force to the cars, to make handling better at high speeds;
-Cars can now destroy buildings. A lighter car will need more speed in order to damage a building than a heavier one;
-Added cleanable mess to the Hideout, since Catnip is supposed to be messy;
-Added distance fog, but it's not as good as it should be at night yet;

Misc:
-Fixed the broken draw distance of miscellaneous objects for good;
-Increased the maximum draw distance of miscellaneous objects in the quality settings menu;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2147891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link