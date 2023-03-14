Vision Accessibility update (Quest 2, SteamVR, PSVR2)

Hey new Kid!
Did you know that starting this semester, our school will add new amazing accessibility features? Let’s check them out together!
Patch Notes
- Added Vision Assistance Mode
- Vision Assistance toggle added to the desk and a new page in the backpack.
- Vision Assistance can be turned on and off by double-tapping the assist button while holding the controller to the player’s ear.
- High Contrast Object Highlighting - Outlines key objects in the environment.
- Haptic Feedback - Additional controller vibrations occur when the player highlights an object and while choosing where the player intends to teleport.
- Cancelable audio - Object descriptions can be stopped by pressing the assist button while aiming at the object.
- Grab and Release Confirmation - When a player has the assist button held down, it will play audio to inform them when an object has been grabbed and released.
Audio Descriptions
- Objects -Audio provides names and information about objects when the assist button is pressed while aiming at or holding an object.
- Environments - Audio describes the scene upon entry.
- Areas - Audio provides location names while choosing where to teleport. Confirmation audio is played after teleporting.
- Tutorials - Audio provides instructions that visual tutorials convey.
- Other minor fixes and improvements
We hope you enjoy the new update! Let us know your thoughts through our Discord server!
We wish you a lot of good grades!
Changed files in this update