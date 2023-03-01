Patch 1.08

Zimmer version 1.08
The Fire Update
- base fire damage lowered from 10 to 5
- objects now proc fire damage every 1 second instead of every .33 seconds
- removed invulnerability frames from monsters for fire damage
- flammable monsters can catch on fire
player can now catch on fire
fire will burn out automatically after 5 to 20 seconds
can be put out by drinking form a fountain
can be put out by walking through a deep puddle/pond
can be put out by mud puddles
can be put out by the gods
boss fight for yc'nan will spawn a pond
being on fire as a monster or player is 1 damage a second
setting a frozen monster on fire will melt the ice
a player on fire cannot be frozen
"resisted" fire status alert shows up less often
fires can no longer be started in a fountain or pond
if you try to start a fire in a fountain it will result in a puff of smoke
new hero: Fire Mage
- spell: Summon item
- ranged attack
- attacking causes fires
- Fire mage always starts with Fire Resistance in addition to the random buff
- damage caused by her fires to monsters scales with her attack damage
Other updates
new item: Spider boots
webs do not slow you
you spawn webs as you walk
spiders no longer spawn
monster pathing updates, monsters will get stuck less often
items now will highlight when you are close enough to pick them up
all items will now display their name when you mouse over them
arrows and most other projectile speeds increased from 1500 to 1700
player speed increased from 610 to 630
floating eye attack animation slowed by 50%
floating eye HP raised from 150 to 150+(level*2)
removed invulnerability frames from monsters that get hit by projectiles
minor sound player updates
hero select screen updates
death screen updates
ascension screen updates
ascension/death now shows the hero you were playing
removed hint screen, needs reworking
monsters can no longer spawn directly next to player in room entrance
updates to controller code
fixed bug with monsters not being slowed by mud
various other updates
fixed bug where rellim was not dropping as many bombs as he was supposed to
