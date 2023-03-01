 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zimmer update for 1 March 2023

Patch 1.08

Share · View all patches · Build 10669332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Zimmer version 1.08

The Fire Update
  • base fire damage lowered from 10 to 5
  • objects now proc fire damage every 1 second instead of every .33 seconds
  • removed invulnerability frames from monsters for fire damage
  • flammable monsters can catch on fire

player can now catch on fire

  • fire will burn out automatically after 5 to 20 seconds

  • can be put out by drinking form a fountain

  • can be put out by walking through a deep puddle/pond

  • can be put out by mud puddles

  • can be put out by the gods

  • boss fight for yc'nan will spawn a pond

  • being on fire as a monster or player is 1 damage a second

  • setting a frozen monster on fire will melt the ice

  • a player on fire cannot be frozen

  • "resisted" fire status alert shows up less often

  • fires can no longer be started in a fountain or pond

  • if you try to start a fire in a fountain it will result in a puff of smoke

new hero: Fire Mage

  • spell: Summon item
  • ranged attack
  • attacking causes fires
  • Fire mage always starts with Fire Resistance in addition to the random buff
  • damage caused by her fires to monsters scales with her attack damage
Other updates

new item: Spider boots

  • webs do not slow you

  • you spawn webs as you walk

  • spiders no longer spawn

  • monster pathing updates, monsters will get stuck less often

  • items now will highlight when you are close enough to pick them up

  • all items will now display their name when you mouse over them

  • arrows and most other projectile speeds increased from 1500 to 1700

  • player speed increased from 610 to 630

  • floating eye attack animation slowed by 50%

  • floating eye HP raised from 150 to 150+(level*2)

  • removed invulnerability frames from monsters that get hit by projectiles

  • minor sound player updates

  • hero select screen updates

  • death screen updates

  • ascension screen updates

  • ascension/death now shows the hero you were playing

  • removed hint screen, needs reworking

  • monsters can no longer spawn directly next to player in room entrance

  • updates to controller code

  • fixed bug with monsters not being slowed by mud

  • various other updates

  • fixed bug where rellim was not dropping as many bombs as he was supposed to

Changed files in this update

Depot 2127661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link