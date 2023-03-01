Patch 1.08

player can now catch on fire

fire will burn out automatically after 5 to 20 seconds

can be put out by drinking form a fountain

can be put out by walking through a deep puddle/pond

can be put out by mud puddles

can be put out by the gods

boss fight for yc'nan will spawn a pond

being on fire as a monster or player is 1 damage a second

setting a frozen monster on fire will melt the ice

a player on fire cannot be frozen

"resisted" fire status alert shows up less often

fires can no longer be started in a fountain or pond