Update 85 - Another Performance Boost

Hey Everyone,

We have another major update today – that greatly improves performance on all types of systems and makes the game better playable on 4k resolutions. In addition, this update includes a lot of fixes and polish across the board.

We also reworked the system map - it now shows all player vehicles and claims across the start system.

We expect another update later this week with a lot of quality-of-life improvements, and next up we`ll will be looking into making the game more playable with controllers and Steamdeck.

As always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. You can read the full patch notes on our Steam forums or Discord.

Now, lets take a closer look at what this major update 85 has in store: