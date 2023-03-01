 Skip to content

Stars End update for 1 March 2023

Update 85 - Another Performance Boost

Build 10669289

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

We have another major update today – that greatly improves performance on all types of systems and makes the game better playable on 4k resolutions. In addition, this update includes a lot of fixes and polish across the board.

We also reworked the system map - it now shows all player vehicles and claims across the start system.

We expect another update later this week with a lot of quality-of-life improvements, and next up we`ll will be looking into making the game more playable with controllers and Steamdeck.

As always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. You can read the full patch notes on our Steam forums or Discord.

Now, lets take a closer look at what this major update 85 has in store:

  • Major visual performance improvements in all areas of the game
  • Additional performance improvement when running the game in higher resolution – like 4k
  • Additional performance improvements when playing the game on planets
  • Major addition to system map – it now shows all player claims and vehicles on it across entire system
  • Visual improvements to how sun and gas giant ring planet are visible from the planet surface
  • Various minor visual improvements in space and on the planet surface
  • Shortened description of Offline Singleplayer game mode
  • Localized some of the last remaining text that was in English only
  • Major improvement to French Translation of the game
  • Adjusted Tutorial with placing Claim in all languages – it now includes a new step to create a Crew
  • Reworked a number of crafting recipes to make them easier to craft
  • Adjusted weight of a lot of items to stop issues with player becoming encumbered too often
  • Adjusted weight of most items to avoid very long numbers in inventory current to total weight counter
  • Fixed ferry vendor on orbital stations shaking

