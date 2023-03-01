Mean Beans Patch (0.0.12) is here!

Here are the changes for this patch:
- Added 2k,4k resolutions to settings
- Fixed gun names correctly appearing when picking up weapons
- Fixed lobby countdown timer increasing as more players join
- Updated game mechanics to have host win if they are the last player in the match
- Fixed player list not clearing upon leaving game
- Updated loading events so loading screen doesn't hang up
- Updated round info UI to hide on every scene change
- Reloading is now reset upon death and respawn (caused not being able to pick up guns or shoot)
- Updated guns so u cant pick up or switch while shooting
- Fixed storm zone not applying tick dmg to players who just finished pong and are outside zone
- Fixed bug where Demo Refried Ridge was causing Main Menu Bean's eyes to not follow cursor
- Created new icons for all weapons when equipped (still having some scaling issues)
NEW MAP ADDED: DEMO Beanburg!
This map does not have proper spawns and gun spawns set up. It's purpose is to see if we would like to continue using this asset pack that we have.** It's not meant to be actually played on.** Let us know if you like the look of it!
Changed files in this update