Mean Beans Patch (0.0.12) is here!

Here are the changes for this patch:

Added 2k,4k resolutions to settings

Fixed gun names correctly appearing when picking up weapons

Fixed lobby countdown timer increasing as more players join

Updated game mechanics to have host win if they are the last player in the match

Fixed player list not clearing upon leaving game

Updated loading events so loading screen doesn't hang up

Updated round info UI to hide on every scene change

Reloading is now reset upon death and respawn (caused not being able to pick up guns or shoot)

Updated guns so u cant pick up or switch while shooting

Fixed storm zone not applying tick dmg to players who just finished pong and are outside zone

Fixed bug where Demo Refried Ridge was causing Main Menu Bean's eyes to not follow cursor

Created new icons for all weapons when equipped (still having some scaling issues)

NEW MAP ADDED: DEMO Beanburg!

This map does not have proper spawns and gun spawns set up. It's purpose is to see if we would like to continue using this asset pack that we have.** It's not meant to be actually played on.** Let us know if you like the look of it!