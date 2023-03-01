 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 1 March 2023

A Patch Without Many Bug Fixes

Build 10669206

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added dash throw. (Suggested by Someone64.)

  • Hard capped player character health & mana at 40.

  • Enemies now break out of grab after 3.5 seconds. (Suggested by Someone64.)

  • Renamed Area/Radius item stat to Size, Astral Spark infusion trait now visually increases item size.

  • Fixed Astral Spark infusion trait not properly adding a mana cost to non-spell items. (Reported by Rynny.)

  • Tweaked infusion replication a bit more.

