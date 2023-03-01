-
Added dash throw. (Suggested by Someone64.)
Hard capped player character health & mana at 40.
Enemies now break out of grab after 3.5 seconds. (Suggested by Someone64.)
Renamed Area/Radius item stat to Size, Astral Spark infusion trait now visually increases item size.
Fixed Astral Spark infusion trait not properly adding a mana cost to non-spell items. (Reported by Rynny.)
Tweaked infusion replication a bit more.
Gatedelvers update for 1 March 2023
A Patch Without Many Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
