Playcraft update for 1 March 2023

Update 1 March #2

Spell new Up angle variable
Counter Node add Hide after Threshold option
Counter Node Fix Cicrle not hidding
Auto save when toggle play
Fix crash when loop fast trigger with spell as source
Spell Trigger zones now use trigger location

