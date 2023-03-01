 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lucky Goal update for 1 March 2023

COOP & SOLO

Share · View all patches · Build 10668851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

COOP & SOLO

⚽ A new option is available, and that is the cooperative tournament. 16 teams compete in the tournament, and you advance through the knockout rounds to reach the final round. In the tournament lobby, you can choose to play alone in a "private lobby" or with friends in an "only friends" lobby, and then invite your friends to help you win the tournament, or you can choose "public" and anyone can join your lobby. You can find this tournament in the Coop & Solo section.

SINGLEPLAYER

⚽ We have expanded the training mode, so now you'll be able to play 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 matches with bots. Of course, the goalkeeper is still available, and you'll be able to add it if you want.

CUSTOMIZATION

⚽ New outfits

❤️ Make LUCKY GOAL great

Lucky Goal - Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link