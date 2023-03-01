COOP & SOLO

⚽ A new option is available, and that is the cooperative tournament. 16 teams compete in the tournament, and you advance through the knockout rounds to reach the final round. In the tournament lobby, you can choose to play alone in a "private lobby" or with friends in an "only friends" lobby, and then invite your friends to help you win the tournament, or you can choose "public" and anyone can join your lobby. You can find this tournament in the Coop & Solo section.

SINGLEPLAYER

⚽ We have expanded the training mode, so now you'll be able to play 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 matches with bots. Of course, the goalkeeper is still available, and you'll be able to add it if you want.

CUSTOMIZATION

⚽ New outfits

❤️ Make LUCKY GOAL great

