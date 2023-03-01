Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.3.5

Testing the new (pre-6.0) version of the game, I encountered a bug in which docking with the Mothership Altair was not working. In the process of testing I loaded up the (then) current version 5.3.4, and lo and behold, the mothership interior was way too dark!

I figured out what happened and have been able to fix the issue. The shader I use was not working and the map just had to be re-compiled with the corrected shader. Now the mothership interior (while still fairly dark) will look much lighter and have the lighting effects it always should have (and indeed thought it did until very recently).

Check out the dimly lit corridors leading to your landing dock...



Grab a cup of coffee at the Starbux...



Go to the lower level and stop in at the Starbux ... or visit the Cygnus Lounge (now serving Starbux Coffee)

