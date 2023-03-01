Hotfix 1.0.1

Changes
-
Increased building cost
After 20 buildings placed, every building should increase building costs by 5%
This does not include buildings created by organic growth
-
Base upgrade options increased
From 1-3 to 2-3
-
Removed randomization for tutorial mission
The objective is now always "survive for 10 minutes"
-
Organic buildings have no value
This just means that you can't just sell organic structures for astronomic amounts of resources
-
Reduced exterminate numbers
Base numbers reduced from 300-480 to 180-480
This number is still further reduced according to enemy variation within the initial biome
Fixes
-
Fixed level up screen taking longer when FPS is low
Now it will always be entirely visible within 0.2 seconds
It also won't be clickable during those 0.2 seconds
-
Fixed crits being always active
Now you actually need the upgrade in order for it to work
-
Fixed 0.00% on equipment drops
Used to show up when Level 0 equipment was displayed.
Now shows stats for the Level 1 version of it instead.
-
Fixed several typos and text errors
