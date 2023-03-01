Hotfix 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10668579 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 16:13:29 UTC by Wendy

Changes

Increased building cost

After 20 buildings placed, every building should increase building costs by 5%

This does not include buildings created by organic growth

Base upgrade options increased

From 1-3 to 2-3

Removed randomization for tutorial mission

The objective is now always "survive for 10 minutes"

Organic buildings have no value

This just means that you can't just sell organic structures for astronomic amounts of resources

Reduced exterminate numbers

Base numbers reduced from 300-480 to 180-480

This number is still further reduced according to enemy variation within the initial biome

Fixes

Fixed level up screen taking longer when FPS is low

Now it will always be entirely visible within 0.2 seconds

It also won't be clickable during those 0.2 seconds

Fixed crits being always active

Now you actually need the upgrade in order for it to work

Fixed 0.00% on equipment drops

Used to show up when Level 0 equipment was displayed.

Now shows stats for the Level 1 version of it instead.