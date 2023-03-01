 Skip to content

Role of Hex update for 1 March 2023

Hotfix 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10668579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Increased building cost

After 20 buildings placed, every building should increase building costs by 5%
This does not include buildings created by organic growth

  • Base upgrade options increased

From 1-3 to 2-3

  • Removed randomization for tutorial mission

The objective is now always "survive for 10 minutes"

  • Organic buildings have no value

This just means that you can't just sell organic structures for astronomic amounts of resources

  • Reduced exterminate numbers

Base numbers reduced from 300-480 to 180-480
This number is still further reduced according to enemy variation within the initial biome

Fixes

  • Fixed level up screen taking longer when FPS is low

Now it will always be entirely visible within 0.2 seconds
It also won't be clickable during those 0.2 seconds

  • Fixed crits being always active

Now you actually need the upgrade in order for it to work

  • Fixed 0.00% on equipment drops

Used to show up when Level 0 equipment was displayed.
Now shows stats for the Level 1 version of it instead.

  • Fixed several typos and text errors

