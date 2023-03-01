Update Notes 1 March 2023

- Added ability to Shortlist workers
- Shortlisted workers will appear on the expiring contracts list on your Main Office screen
- Any news that occurs on a shortlisted worker will appear in your Mail
- Adjustments to popularity gains and losses
- Updated Level Playing Mode to start everyone at Cult level, to allow for written contracts
- If no logo is shown on a save game, game will show user's picture. If that isn't present, game will show the Game World image
- Added ring traits for Great and bad selling
- Added various modifiers for worker personalities and attributes
- Added editor for chemistry in the Edit Workers section
- Various Bug Fixes
- Owner hiring preferences taken into account during hiring stages
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 1 March 2023
