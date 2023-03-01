 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 1 March 2023

Update Notes 1 March 2023

1 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to Shortlist workers
  • Shortlisted workers will appear on the expiring contracts list on your Main Office screen
  • Any news that occurs on a shortlisted worker will appear in your Mail
  • Adjustments to popularity gains and losses
  • Updated Level Playing Mode to start everyone at Cult level, to allow for written contracts
  • If no logo is shown on a save game, game will show user's picture. If that isn't present, game will show the Game World image
  • Added ring traits for Great and bad selling
  • Added various modifiers for worker personalities and attributes
  • Added editor for chemistry in the Edit Workers section
  • Various Bug Fixes
  • Owner hiring preferences taken into account during hiring stages

