We offer another update which improves the game on various aspects. Please read:

Small Update v1.2.5

Further fixes and improvements on the alliance system, so that urgent alliances are formed more consistently. The improvements can be noticed only in a new campaign, as older saves may have diplomatic issues which are unsolvable. There is a known problem that can cause a nation to not be added in the alliance window in the top left corner but we will repair it soon.

Balanced the campaign's economy by increasing the transport capacity cost.

Fixed various Naval invasion bugs that were reported. Some map ports such as the area near Seattle, that cannot be reached will be addressed soon.

Fixed some borders of the map that had errors, such as in Hawaii and other areas. In the next major update the map will have a full update that will define all provinces' borders.

Simulated gun barrel erosion, so that there is a diminishing effect on accuracy for gun barrels that produce very high muzzle velocity for the shells. This improvement realistically balances the gun accuracy and fixes the human player exploit to create ships with overpowered long barrel guns with extreme accuracy.

Fine tuning in gun aiming mechanics so that accuracy is balanced more realistically in all ranges, fixing issues where accuracy could become too low.

Improved the auto-targeting mechanics.

Battle AI further improvement.

Fixed a rare bug that caused ships to freeze during battle.

Improved slightly the ship evasion mechanics.

Submarine combat power balance, making them a little harder to become detected but also less likely to cause overwhelming damage to warships.

Various other minor fixes and improvements.

Note: The game gets continuous work for preparing the language localization. If you notice a problem in texts somewhere in the game, please notify us to fix promptly.

