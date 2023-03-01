 Skip to content

The Asafo Journey update for 1 March 2023

3/1/2023 Update 1.7

3/1/2023 Update 1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Stats(Lives,Score and Treasure) resetting on Level 10
Fixed level counter not identifying levels properly
Removed ground on Level 34
Fixed player starting point for Level 39
Fixed text boxes at ending scenes

