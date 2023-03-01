Team Fortress 2 Update Released

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
- Added check to URLLabel to prevent invalid URLs
- Added new Workshop tags for Summer, Player Destruction, and Community Fix
- Added check to ensure bullet effects are not duplicated (community fix from mastercoms)
- Deleted some unused Steam API queries to improve client perf (community fix from mastercoms)
- Fixed exploit related to using the td_buyback command during Mann vs. Machine matches
- Fixed Stat Clock cancelling out ÜberCharge and self-illuminating materials on weapons using War Paints (community fix from makaroffilya)
- Fixed not seeing the correct inspect image for the Red Rock Roscoe after previewing another paintkit item
- Fixed missing/incorrect style strings for a few items
- Reverted the previous change to the equip_region for the Cranial Cowl
- Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy to adjust clipping throughout the map
