Team Fortress 2 update for 1 March 2023

Team Fortress 2 Update Released

Build 10668208

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Added check to URLLabel to prevent invalid URLs
  • Added new Workshop tags for Summer, Player Destruction, and Community Fix
  • Added check to ensure bullet effects are not duplicated (community fix from mastercoms)
  • Deleted some unused Steam API queries to improve client perf (community fix from mastercoms)
  • Fixed exploit related to using the td_buyback command during Mann vs. Machine matches
  • Fixed Stat Clock cancelling out ÜberCharge and self-illuminating materials on weapons using War Paints (community fix from makaroffilya)
  • Fixed not seeing the correct inspect image for the Red Rock Roscoe after previewing another paintkit item
  • Fixed missing/incorrect style strings for a few items
  • Reverted the previous change to the equip_region for the Cranial Cowl
  • Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy to adjust clipping throughout the map

