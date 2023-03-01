 Skip to content

Word Attack update for 1 March 2023

Pairs graphical update

Share · View all patches · Build 10668034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes to the appearance of the pairs game.

  • Word matching still uses horizontal tiles but image and description modes now use square tiles.
  • Image clarity improved.

