Pairs graphical update

Changes to the appearance of the pairs game.
- Word matching still uses horizontal tiles but image and description modes now use square tiles.
- Image clarity improved.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes to the appearance of the pairs game.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update