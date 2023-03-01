PATCH 0.2.030123 | Lobbies!

Welcome dimensional travelers to our March update! We've been hard at work gathering your feedback and patching every hole we can find.
Here's a list of the changes:
- Lobbies for up to 6 players have been added. Group up with some friends and duke it out!
- Various performance and stability improvements for a better play experience.
- Shipwreck map is currently available. A new one is coming soon!
Follow-us on our social medias and Discord community for upcoming news and organized play!
-The Netherverse Development Team
Changed files in this update