PATCH 0.2.030123 | Lobbies!

Share · View all patches · Build 10667989 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Welcome dimensional travelers to our March update! We've been hard at work gathering your feedback and patching every hole we can find.

Here's a list of the changes:

Lobbies for up to 6 players have been added. Group up with some friends and duke it out!

Various performance and stability improvements for a better play experience.

Shipwreck map is currently available. A new one is coming soon!

Follow-us on our social medias and Discord community for upcoming news and organized play!

-The Netherverse Development Team