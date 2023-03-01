 Skip to content

Netherverse update for 1 March 2023

PATCH 0.2.030123 | Lobbies!

PATCH 0.2.030123 | Lobbies!

Welcome dimensional travelers to our March update! We've been hard at work gathering your feedback and patching every hole we can find.

Here's a list of the changes:

  • Lobbies for up to 6 players have been added. Group up with some friends and duke it out!
  • Various performance and stability improvements for a better play experience.
  • Shipwreck map is currently available. A new one is coming soon!

Follow-us on our social medias and Discord community for upcoming news and organized play!

-The Netherverse Development Team

