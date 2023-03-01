WIth Update 0.9.1.3 we are improving controller support by improved hovering visuals and button hover/click sfx, adding a new leaderboard display that shows your current rank on top of the leaderboard entries so that you don't have so search for it, plenty of balancing changes and bugfixes.

New Striving for Light: Survival OST now available!

The new Survival OST is now available for everyone who wants to further support the development of Striving for Light: Survival. Featuring over 20 minutes of original music composed by the devs to suite the dark and more intense atmosphere of Survival. We also created a new bundle for Survival + OST.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2296970/Striving_for_Light_Survival_Soundtrack/

New Features

Current Leaderboard Rank Display

Your current leaderboard rank is now displayed on top of the top 300 leaderboard entries. Before you were not able to see your current rank beside on the end of run screen if it was not included in the top 300. Now you can always see your current rank in the selected leaderboard.

More New Features

There is now an indicator in the skill tree that shows which is the next wave

Added button click and hover sounds to all buttons in the game

Improved button highlighting for controller input

Improved button highlighting on controller input when skills, weapons and characters are locked

Added hover animation to the skill pool label to indicate there are tooltips

Added new locked colour panel to locked skills, weapons and characters

If you leave the stats window open it will be open by default after the next wave when you enter the skill tree again

Improvements

Glaring light now shows two effect stacks, that should prevent getting the feel that there is an interruption between multiple active glaring light effect

Improved range construct attack pattern and performance improvements for range constructs

Balancing

Elder Club got reduced melee damage to 20 (was 25) and reduced attack speed to 0.25/s (was 0.6).

Range Constructs reduce your attack speed by 50% (was 25%), range constructs now also decrease projectile damage by -30%.

Melee Constructs now don't have an attack speed malus anymore (was -25% attack speed)

Boomerang now reduces your attack speed by -30% (was -50%). Boomerang now additionally decreases your melee damage by -30 %.

Increased melee damage skill nodes now increase your melee damage by 70% (was 80%).

Character Stats for melee and projectile damage have been reworked and are now scaling from your base weapon damage.

Character Heleja has increased projectile damage by +100% (was +10 flat damage). Melee damage is decreased by 50% (was -5 flat damage)

Character Goladir has increased melee damage by 50% (was 10 flat damage) and has decreased projectile damage by 50% (was -5 flat damage)

Character Dark Wanderer decreases your melee damage by -30 % (was -3 flat damage) and your projectile damage by -30% (was -3 flat damage)

Unknown Wanderers now increase melee or projectile damage by 20% (was 2 flat damage) and decrease in the other stat accordingly

Reduced stone turtle AoE size on forlorn lands. Also decreased duration of AoE fields to 1 seconds (was 2 seconds)

Bugfixes

Fixed wrong skill description for glaring light. Glaring light lasts of 2 seconds

Fixed wrong damage description on companion skills. All companion skills now display the companion damage.

