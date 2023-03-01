Playtest Patch v0.62m

FIXED: Sold souvenir shop items don't get reduced from the storage
FIXED: Loading freezes if the save file contains a restaurant order without an attending waiter
FIXED: Housekeepers don't wash the sheets after cleaning the beds
FIXED: Customers leave immediately without waiting at the bus stop
FIXED: Customers leave immediately without waiting at the subway station
FIXED: Loading freezes if the save file contains a customer playing a dart
FIXED: The boxing arcade machine animation not working after loading a save file
FIXED: Tooltip text for bartender candidate search shows "search for barista candidates."
FIXED: "Dice games 1" research doesn't unlock the dealer.
FIXED: Tooltips text for the minibar pricing icon shows "Transportation Prices"
FIXED: Suspect doesn't follow the security officer after getting detained
FIXED: Loading freezes if the whole second-floor horizontal space contains walls
FIXED: Item placement collision detection is not working while paused
FIXED: Maintenance officers get stuck if you delete an item that is about to be repaired
FIXED: Save screen freezes if you have a laundry room without a washing machine
CHANGED: Washing machine wash time increased by %25
CHANGED: Trash can capacity is increased to 15
CHANGED: Dumpster capacity is increased to 60
CHANGED: World action info boxes are not spawned at x100 speed now
CHANGED: Detention room can now be unlocked with the "Security Deployment" research
ADDED: New outsourced worker - Police Officer
ADDED: New vehicle - Tow Truck
ADDED: After a successful detention a police officer comes and arrests the suspect in the detention room.
ADDED: If a customer gets arrested or left without taking his car; you can clear the parking space by calling a tow truck for 250$ and get the car towed.
