Markerboard Jungle: Frogs update for 1 March 2023

March 1st Update

Build 10667679

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.00.15.2023.03.01a

This update brings the following changes:

  • Water Boatmen and Tadpoles swim around
  • New food: Beetles
  • New food: Slugs
  • Level art looks more like a whiteboard
  • Fixes: stopped energy drain, launch pads wrong colors, and more

