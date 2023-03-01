March 1st Update

v.1.00.15.2023.03.01a
This update brings the following changes:
- Water Boatmen and Tadpoles swim around
- New food: Beetles
- New food: Slugs
- Level art looks more like a whiteboard
- Fixes: stopped energy drain, launch pads wrong colors, and more
