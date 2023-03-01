Alpha 61.E1 - Patch 6

Share · View all patches · Build 10667677 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 19:13:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Survivors!

A new Patch (6) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is now available!

**

**

Changelog:

Refactored: Inventory Drag&Drop mechanic

Refactored: Item Holder mechanic

Refactored: Dynamic loading and initialization of objects

Added: Discarding and reloading of vital internal components between game sessions

Fixed: Not possible to drag & drop multiple objects at once from hand to backpack

Fixed: Not decreasing Fire Stick count in inventory and in hand when adding to Fire Stick Holder

Fixed: Not decreasing Small Stick count in inventory and in hand when adding to Small Stick Holder

Fixed: Not decreasing Long Stick and Thick Branch count in hand when adding to Trunk Holder

Fixed: Occasionally bad item volume information in Inventory (causing later capacity problems)

Fixed: Possibility to overfill the Item Holders (causing unexpected issues i.e. "exploding" item behavior leading to potential raft flying into the sky)

Fixed: Game freezing for 1-2 seconds after clicking on New Game

Fixed: Game freezing for 2-5 seconds when starting a new game (during progress bar display)

Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during game initialization (new game)

Fixed: Game freezing for 1-2 seconds after clicking on Load/Continue game

Fixed: Game freezing for 2-5 seconds when game loading progress bar is shown

Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during game loading

Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during seed regeneration in New Game screen World tab

Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during seed regeneration in Island view screen

Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during exiting to Main Menu from within the game

Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during exiting to Main Menu from Death screen

Fixed: Double mouse click sounds in main menu screens

Fixed: Incorrect mouse icon in Main Menu after pressing Back in Quit Game screen

Fixed: "???" shown in New Game screen Climate tab for Latitude value instead of N/S (Northern/Southern)

Fixed: Horizontal island look jump when opening the in-game Pause menu

Fixed: Vertical island look jump when opening the in-game Pause menu

Fixed: Not interact-able Main Menu when dying during Fast Sail

Fixed: Collision mode during dragging and object

Fixed: Campfire not warming up the Player

Fixed: Campfire not drying up the Player

Fixed: Not interact-able Medium Rocks after loading a game (not acting as physical body)

Fixed: Not interact-able Tree Trunk after loading a game (not acting as physical body)

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Peter,

G4GTeam