Alpha 61.E1 - Patch 6

Hello Survivors!
A new Patch (6) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is now available!
**
This is a patch, pre Q1 update.
**
Changelog:
- Refactored: Inventory Drag&Drop mechanic
- Refactored: Item Holder mechanic
- Refactored: Dynamic loading and initialization of objects
- Added: Discarding and reloading of vital internal components between game sessions
- Fixed: Not possible to drag & drop multiple objects at once from hand to backpack
- Fixed: Not decreasing Fire Stick count in inventory and in hand when adding to Fire Stick Holder
- Fixed: Not decreasing Small Stick count in inventory and in hand when adding to Small Stick Holder
- Fixed: Not decreasing Long Stick and Thick Branch count in hand when adding to Trunk Holder
- Fixed: Occasionally bad item volume information in Inventory (causing later capacity problems)
- Fixed: Possibility to overfill the Item Holders (causing unexpected issues i.e. "exploding" item behavior leading to potential raft flying into the sky)
- Fixed: Game freezing for 1-2 seconds after clicking on New Game
- Fixed: Game freezing for 2-5 seconds when starting a new game (during progress bar display)
- Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during game initialization (new game)
- Fixed: Game freezing for 1-2 seconds after clicking on Load/Continue game
- Fixed: Game freezing for 2-5 seconds when game loading progress bar is shown
- Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during game loading
- Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during seed regeneration in New Game screen World tab
- Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during seed regeneration in Island view screen
- Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during exiting to Main Menu from within the game
- Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during exiting to Main Menu from Death screen
- Fixed: Double mouse click sounds in main menu screens
- Fixed: Incorrect mouse icon in Main Menu after pressing Back in Quit Game screen
- Fixed: "???" shown in New Game screen Climate tab for Latitude value instead of N/S (Northern/Southern)
- Fixed: Horizontal island look jump when opening the in-game Pause menu
- Fixed: Vertical island look jump when opening the in-game Pause menu
- Fixed: Not interact-able Main Menu when dying during Fast Sail
- Fixed: Collision mode during dragging and object
- Fixed: Campfire not warming up the Player
- Fixed: Campfire not drying up the Player
- Fixed: Not interact-able Medium Rocks after loading a game (not acting as physical body)
- Fixed: Not interact-able Tree Trunk after loading a game (not acting as physical body)
We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Peter,
G4GTeam
Changed depots in testing_u20 branch