Escape The Pacific update for 1 March 2023

Alpha 61.E1 - Patch 6

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

A new Patch (6) for Alpha 61.E1 (experimental) is now available!

**

This is a patch, pre Q1 update.

**

Changelog:

  • Refactored: Inventory Drag&Drop mechanic
  • Refactored: Item Holder mechanic
  • Refactored: Dynamic loading and initialization of objects
  • Added: Discarding and reloading of vital internal components between game sessions
  • Fixed: Not possible to drag & drop multiple objects at once from hand to backpack
  • Fixed: Not decreasing Fire Stick count in inventory and in hand when adding to Fire Stick Holder
  • Fixed: Not decreasing Small Stick count in inventory and in hand when adding to Small Stick Holder
  • Fixed: Not decreasing Long Stick and Thick Branch count in hand when adding to Trunk Holder
  • Fixed: Occasionally bad item volume information in Inventory (causing later capacity problems)
  • Fixed: Possibility to overfill the Item Holders (causing unexpected issues i.e. "exploding" item behavior leading to potential raft flying into the sky)
  • Fixed: Game freezing for 1-2 seconds after clicking on New Game
  • Fixed: Game freezing for 2-5 seconds when starting a new game (during progress bar display)
  • Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during game initialization (new game)
  • Fixed: Game freezing for 1-2 seconds after clicking on Load/Continue game
  • Fixed: Game freezing for 2-5 seconds when game loading progress bar is shown
  • Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during game loading
  • Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during seed regeneration in New Game screen World tab
  • Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during seed regeneration in Island view screen
  • Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during exiting to Main Menu from within the game
  • Fixed: Incorrect progress displaying during exiting to Main Menu from Death screen
  • Fixed: Double mouse click sounds in main menu screens
  • Fixed: Incorrect mouse icon in Main Menu after pressing Back in Quit Game screen
  • Fixed: "???" shown in New Game screen Climate tab for Latitude value instead of N/S (Northern/Southern)
  • Fixed: Horizontal island look jump when opening the in-game Pause menu
  • Fixed: Vertical island look jump when opening the in-game Pause menu
  • Fixed: Not interact-able Main Menu when dying during Fast Sail
  • Fixed: Collision mode during dragging and object
  • Fixed: Campfire not warming up the Player
  • Fixed: Campfire not drying up the Player
  • Fixed: Not interact-able Medium Rocks after loading a game (not acting as physical body)
  • Fixed: Not interact-able Tree Trunk after loading a game (not acting as physical body)

We would like to thank you for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Peter,
G4GTeam

