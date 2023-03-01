SYNCHRONY Update v3.6.0

Added a Ping Tool to quickly highlight important locations and objects in-game in multiplayer

On keyboard, ping markers can be placed on nearby objects by pressing Right Shift (player 1) or F (player 2)

On controller, if Steam Input is enabled, ping markers can be placed on nearby objects by clicking the Left Stick

If these keys were already bound to other actions, the 'Ping Nearby' action is left unassigned by default All ping bindings can be customized in the 'Reassign Controls' menu

Ping markers can also be placed manually, by clicking on a tile or object with the left mouse button

Pinging a distant object shows an arrow near the screen border for all players, pointing in the direction of the ping Pinging a chest, crate or shrine while wearing a Monocle reveals the contents for everyone

Repeatedly using the Ping Tool in multiplayer places it on cooldown for a few seconds