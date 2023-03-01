SYNCHRONY Update v3.6.0

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.6.0 is now available!
New features
Added new sound effects for the Phantom, Jockey, Granite Golem, Wisp and an uncommon enemy...
Added a Ping Tool to quickly highlight important locations and objects in-game in multiplayer
On keyboard, ping markers can be placed on nearby objects by pressing Right Shift (player 1) or F (player 2)
On controller, if Steam Input is enabled, ping markers can be placed on nearby objects by clicking the Left Stick
If these keys were already bound to other actions, the 'Ping Nearby' action is left unassigned by default
- All ping bindings can be customized in the 'Reassign Controls' menu
Ping markers can also be placed manually, by clicking on a tile or object with the left mouse button
Pinging a distant object shows an arrow near the screen border for all players, pointing in the direction of the ping
- Pinging a chest, crate or shrine while wearing a Monocle reveals the contents for everyone
Repeatedly using the Ping Tool in multiplayer places it on cooldown for a few seconds
Muting a player via the 'Multiplayer' > 'Player List' menu also hides and silences their pings
Added an option to hide ping markers placed by other players in online sessions
Added an option to hide ping markers placed by spectators
Added an advanced volume slider for the Ping Tool
Added an option to reduce the intensity of flashing visual effects (Explosions, Fireballs)
Added an option to change the speed of beat bars in the HUD
Added a 'Menu' button to the level editor's top toolbar
- This button can be hidden using an option in the level editor's settings menu
Changes
- Changed Heavy Glass Armor to swap between armor stacks instead of merging them together and wasting surplus durability
- Changed unprovoked Leprechauns to be immune to Wall Spikes
- Changed Travel Runes to no longer disappear when covered by hot coals, ice or ooze in Synchrony
- Changed Travel Runes under Cracked Walls to be movable in the level editor
- Changed menus to more visibly indicate when their entries can be scrolled up or down
- Changed custom mode notification to appear in the lobby when custom music is enabled
- Changed most non-challenge achievements to be obtainable while custom music is enabled
- Changed the level editor's toolbar to adapt its spacing for low screen resolutions
Modding features
- Added support for generating multiple travel runes and secret shops per level
- Added function [noparse]objectRenderer.getContentVisual()[/noparse] to render custom monocle-like projections on top of container objects
- Added function [noparse]rectangle.resizeAroundCenter()[/noparse] to change a rectangle's size while maintaining its centerpoint
- Added function [noparse]render.getTileAt()[/noparse] to transform screenspace coordinates into tile coordinates
- Added function [noparse]utils.removeIfArg()[/noparse] to filter a list according to a predicate, receiving both the entry and a custom data parameter
- Added function [noparse]placementUtils.getRoomsOfType()[/noparse]
- Added optional [noparse]allowOnScreen[/noparse] and [noparse]noDraw[/noparse] parameters to [noparse]targetPointerHUD.draw()[/noparse]
- Added components _[noparse]CharacterSkinsexcludeFromSelector[/noparse] and _[noparse]CharacterSkinsexcludeFromTemplate[/noparse] to hide characters from the skin selection menu
- Added field [noparse]threshold[/noparse] to component [noparse]aiCatlike[/noparse]
- Added enumeration entry [noparse]proceduralLevel.RoomType.VAULT[/noparse], indicating vaults and potion rooms
- Changed "Publish mod" menu to clear the changelog after a mod was uploaded successfully
- Changed Ring of Regeneration to pass itself as [noparse]healer[/noparse] in [noparse]event.objectHeal[/noparse]
- Changed [noparse]itemGeneration.choice()[/noparse] to accept modded component names in [noparse]chanceType[/noparse]
- Changed [noparse]segment.setBounds()[/noparse] to resize the level to fit the segment's bounding box
- Changed entities without [noparse]voiceRangedAttack[/noparse] to fall back to [noparse]voiceMeleeAttack[/noparse]
Bugfixes
Gameplay bugfixes
Fixed healing items or spells not granting invincibility while sliding on ice
Fixed Travel Runes sometimes failing to appear when playing Nocturna
Fixed Dove's bombs failing to teleport provoked Shopkeepers
Fixed groups of Green Slimes and Mushroom Lights causing some level layouts to be impassable for Monk/Coda
Fixed Shrine of Binding causing coin multiplier loss when bumped repeatedly by Dove/Monk/Coda
Fixed Thief being outprioritized by Barrels and Electric Orbs
Fixed Thief not prioritizing its target's previous position when diagonally adjacent
Fixed Thief sometimes stealing items from its diagonally adjacent target if it cannot move orthogonally
Fixed Warlocks duplicating their dropped gold when killed while standing on a coin pile
Fixed Dice Trap spawning enemies on top of other traps
Fixed Infernal Torch incorrectly casting Fireballs from non-dug wall torches while Miner's Cap is equipped
Fixed items that would have appeared in a shop failing to spawn elsewhere after the Shopkeeper was killed
- This does not apply to the Daily Challenge
Chaunter bugfixes
- Fixed Chaunter's Lantern emitting light when entering a floor while possessing an enemy
- Fixed Chaunter's Lantern forcing single-tempo during possession when given to other characters
- Fixed Shrine of Rhythm not fully taking effect on Chaunter
- Fixed possessed enemies spawned from a Sarcophagus not receiving credit for their kills
- Fixed coin multiplier being lost when a possessed Skeleton is decapitated by self-damage
- Fixed Clones taking on Cadence's appearance when entering a level while possessing an enemy as Chaunter
- Fixed possessed Wisps' sprite not disappearing after going down a staircase
- Fixed possessed Leprechauns being unable to pick up items
- Fixed possessed Pawnbrokers being immune to self-damage
Level editor bugfixes
Fixed secret shops not generating correctly in the level editor
Fixed Minotaurs roaring when placed in the level editor
Fixed Thief playing its appearance sound when generated in the level editor
Fixed "Selection panel columns" level editor option not working correctly
Fixed Melody's final boss creating lava tiles when placed in the editor
Fixed the Gong killing all bosses when destroyed in a custom level, instead of only the boss that struck the Gong
Fixed Nightmare shadows obscuring enemies and items in the level editor
Fixed cursor movement overriding player movement in the in-game editor overlay
- This behavior can be configured by an advanced option in the editor settings
Modding bugfixes
- Fixed stack overflow errors resulting in an empty error message instead of a stack trace
- Fixed [noparse]autoCastCheckLineOfSight[/noparse] not working for vertical directions
- Fixed inconsistent results between [noparse]LineOfSight.check()[/noparse] and player field of view checks
- Fixed [noparse]tileRenderer.getFloorVisual()[/noparse] not correctly using a default value for the [noparse]beat[/noparse] parameter
- Fixed [noparse]spellcastCone[/noparse] targeting a line of tiles on diagonals, instead of a rotated triangle
- Fixed error when an [noparse]attachment[/noparse] entity's parent does not have the [noparse]position[/noparse] component
- Fixed enumeration values marked as invisible still appearing in settings dropdowns
- Fixed multi-client mode not disabling Discord integration
- Fixed multi-client mode showing changelog/character unlock menus
- Fixed custom items inheriting from Bombs registering duplicate entity types
- Fixed inconsistent spacing in controls menu when mods define both per-player hotkeys and custom gameplay actions
Input bugfixes
- Fixed missed beats when holding down a directional button late in the beat if multi-key combos are enabled
- Fixed inputs being treated as missed beats more often at the start of a floor
- Fixed rare instances of multiple inputs in a row being treated as missed beats after unpausing
- Fixed rapid key presses sometimes allowing movement during the boss intro screen
- Fixed possessed diagonally-moving enemies not enabling 8-directional D-Pad movement on Steam Input
- Fixed "ignore background mouse input" not applying to gameplay controls
- Fixed custom per-player hotkeys triggering the 'missed' HUD flyaway and sound effect
- Fixed controls menu responding to mouse input while the rebind prompt is open
Engine bugfixes
- Fixed performance issues in levels containing an absurd amount of torches, such as the lobby
- Fixed DLCs not loading on the first game launch after being purchased
- Fixed Daily Challenge not being playable offline in DRM-free build
- Fixed error when a Shock Monkey takes environmental damage
Audio bugfixes
- Fixed Onyx weapons playing an incorrect attack voice line when hitting multiple enemies at once
- Fixed enemies not playing their hit sounds when squished
Visual bugfixes
- Fixed Coral Riff's splash particles not always being visible
- Fixed confusing death message when Monk dies due to Ring of Gold in multiplayer
- Fixed the Leprechaun's visual effects rendering behind walls
- Fixed visual seams in the left-facing animation for the Fireball Spell
- Fixed coins being hidden by walls after being teleported by a Warlock
