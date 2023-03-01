Neon Noodles #16 - The Nearly Well-Done Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10667496 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This update is content and feature complete!

Here's what's in this update:

Steam friends' scores

Steam achivements

Tooltips mode for keyboard/controller

Additional aspect ratio support

Full story integration (including endings)

Localization support (translations not in yet)

More tutorial videos added

Fixes across the board (tooltips, scanline transition, timeline icons, colors)

Various quality of life fixes, including: timeline error indicator after failure home/end keys navigation timeline jump to other bot's program



As always, feedback here or in the discord is always welcome. For more details on what's left to do, check out the pinned [roadmap page](The only work left is some bugfixes, performance, minor audio work, some visual polish, and platform support.).