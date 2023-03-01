Neon Noodles #16 - The Nearly Well-Done Update

This update is content and feature complete!
Here's what's in this update:
-
Steam friends' scores
-
Steam achivements
-
Tooltips mode for keyboard/controller
-
Additional aspect ratio support
-
Full story integration (including endings)
-
Localization support (translations not in yet)
-
More tutorial videos added
-
Fixes across the board (tooltips, scanline transition, timeline icons, colors)
-
Various quality of life fixes, including:
- timeline error indicator after failure
- home/end keys navigation
- timeline jump to other bot's program
As always, feedback here or in the discord is always welcome. For more details on what's left to do, check out the pinned [roadmap page](The only work left is some bugfixes, performance, minor audio work, some visual polish, and platform support.).
Changed files in this update