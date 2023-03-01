 Skip to content

Neon Noodles update for 1 March 2023

Neon Noodles #16 - The Nearly Well-Done Update

Build 10667496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is content and feature complete!

Here's what's in this update:

  • Steam friends' scores

  • Steam achivements

  • Tooltips mode for keyboard/controller

  • Additional aspect ratio support

  • Full story integration (including endings)

  • Localization support (translations not in yet)

  • More tutorial videos added

  • Fixes across the board (tooltips, scanline transition, timeline icons, colors)

  • Various quality of life fixes, including:

    • timeline error indicator after failure
    • home/end keys navigation
    • timeline jump to other bot's program

As always, feedback here or in the discord is always welcome. For more details on what's left to do, check out the pinned [roadmap page](The only work left is some bugfixes, performance, minor audio work, some visual polish, and platform support.).

