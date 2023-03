Share · View all patches · Build 10667237 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 18:13:36 UTC by Wendy

· A bug with the snow mountain that was preventing some players to enter the map is now solved.

·A bug that was not showing the fragments of the gem correctly is now solved.

·Some teleport issues been solved.

·More fixes and corrections.

Please enjoy the world of Evelyn's Adventure!