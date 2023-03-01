Patch #21 • V1033 Community Test

Patch #21 is now live on the Community Test beta branch!
❓ How to join the Community Test beta branch
- Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
- Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
- Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu
(no password required)
Steam will begin downloading the files for the testing branch.>
🐞 Where to report bugs
You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:
- The in-game Bugs & Issues screen (press [Esc] once in-game and look along the top menu)
- The Steam forums: steamcommunity.com/app/16900/discussions/
- The #bug-reports channel on the official GROUND BRANCH™ Discord
Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!
Patch notes
- Fixed offset in MK17 front sight post
- Hopefully fixed/improved other small iron sight offsets
- Some light optimization in Power Station
- Extended collision on 747 cargo loading ramp to help smooth out vaulting
- Fixed collision issues with Ural truck when flatbed and cover are not used
- Added open space to fence in 747 near construction area (was previously there, but filled in by accident)
- Added ability to choose Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) algorithm — Gen 4 or Gen 5 — in Settings › Video (Advanced tab)
- Another big door update to improve AI usage and general performance
- Reset navlink locations for doors on all maps, fixed AI use locations as required, and cleaned up navmesh in nearly all maps
- Compound: adjusted geometry and collision on residential building to fix nav mesh, and moved an audio volume
- Updated Compound door use locations
- Set Niagara FX system to "attached" in the M9A3
- Cleaned up an entry in DefaultEngine.ini that was already being set in DefaultScalability.ini
- Updated thumbnails for Depot and Storage Facility
- Minor UI style tweaks
- Updated mantling/vaulting system to remove crouched collision shape checking, reduce number of traces required, and to no longer force player into obstacle before moving up; this makes the move more "floaty", but is quicker and more robust
- Reworked collision on vehicle mesh
- Added breakable glass to sedan in Run Down
Changed depots in devtest branch