 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GROUND BRANCH update for 1 March 2023

Patch #21 • V1033 Community Test

Share · View all patches · Build 10667092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch #21 is now live on the Community Test beta branch!

How to join the Community Test beta branch
  • Right-click GROUND BRANCH in your Steam Library and select Properties…
  • Click BETAS on the left-hand list menu
  • Select 'communitytest - Community testing branch' from the drop-down menu
    (no password required)

Steam will begin downloading the files for the testing branch.>

🐞 Where to report bugs

You can report bugs and issues using any of these methods:

Your reports help us locate and fix issues faster, so keep them coming!

Patch notes

  • Fixed offset in MK17 front sight post
  • Hopefully fixed/improved other small iron sight offsets
  • Some light optimization in Power Station
  • Extended collision on 747 cargo loading ramp to help smooth out vaulting
  • Fixed collision issues with Ural truck when flatbed and cover are not used
  • Added open space to fence in 747 near construction area (was previously there, but filled in by accident)
  • Added ability to choose Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) algorithm — Gen 4 or Gen 5 — in Settings › Video (Advanced tab)
  • Another big door update to improve AI usage and general performance
  • Reset navlink locations for doors on all maps, fixed AI use locations as required, and cleaned up navmesh in nearly all maps
  • Compound: adjusted geometry and collision on residential building to fix nav mesh, and moved an audio volume
  • Updated Compound door use locations
  • Set Niagara FX system to "attached" in the M9A3
  • Cleaned up an entry in DefaultEngine.ini that was already being set in DefaultScalability.ini
  • Updated thumbnails for Depot and Storage Facility
  • Minor UI style tweaks
  • Updated mantling/vaulting system to remove crouched collision shape checking, reduce number of traces required, and to no longer force player into obstacle before moving up; this makes the move more "floaty", but is quicker and more robust
  • Reworked collision on vehicle mesh
  • Added breakable glass to sedan in Run Down

Changed depots in devtest branch

View more data in app history for build 10667092
Ground Branch Preview Depot Depot 16901
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link