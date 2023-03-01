 Skip to content

Lands of Sorcery update for 1 March 2023

Update 3.0

Patchnotes

Hi all!

I'm happy to bring you the eagerly awaited maiden rescue missions!
This should become available after you complete 3 or 4 expeditions. A messenger should come to you in the map screen with the news...
Note: Nudity must be turned on for the maidens' missions to show up.

As always, thank you all for the continued support.

Be sure to check out our Discord server, it's the best place to interact and get the latest on Lands of Sorcery and future stuff!

Discord server

Cheers!
Rubmon

Changes:

v3.0

  • Maiden rescue missions (three maidens)
  • New section in main menu: Harem
  • New achievement: "Knight in Shining Armor" (rescue a maiden)
  • Five new loading screens
  • Option to toggle between rendered/real model loading screen
  • Unity update v2022.2.8

