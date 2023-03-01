Update 3.0

Hi all!

I'm happy to bring you the eagerly awaited maiden rescue missions!

This should become available after you complete 3 or 4 expeditions. A messenger should come to you in the map screen with the news...

Note: Nudity must be turned on for the maidens' missions to show up.

As always, thank you all for the continued support.

Be sure to check out our Discord server, it's the best place to interact and get the latest on Lands of Sorcery and future stuff!

Cheers!

Rubmon

Changes:

v3.0