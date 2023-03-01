Version 4.0.0: 60 Second Matches

Share · View all patches · Build 10667053 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 17:46:25 UTC by Wendy

Prologue now goes up to Ether kernel 4 instead of kernel 3!

Prologue now has all shop items available as in the main game!

Ether match duration reduced from 8:00 to 1:00

Maroon Fog match duration from 15:00 to 1:30

Various enemy visual tweaks

Most late-game enemies have been removed from regular arenas and are instead accessible in the endless mode.

Greatly reduced the number of crystals needed to unlock the boss fight

I fixed a bug where current mythic text would appear on the reward screen even if there was no current mythic.

Amulet chests now drop from regular enemies instead of OSIRIS

OSIRIS now shoots his bullets from above down toward the player. These bullets attempt to predict movement.

Adjusted enemy health scaling to 0.625 to 1.625 over difficulty levels.