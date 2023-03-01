Update 0.6: Animals

Hi folks,

A new update is now available which finally introduces the first animals to the new version!

In total, this update introduces 29 different animals as well as different variants for some animals (13 variants in total). This includes male and female animals for most animals as well as cubs.

Animals will spawn persistently in unmodified chunks - new animals will also respawn if the animal population becomes too small.

You can now get wool from sheeps by using shears and meat from dead animals by using a knife - currently there is only one type of meat available (as a placeholder), but more types of meat will be ready in the near future. To make the meat edible, you can either cook it on a campfire (by using a skewer), or use the drying rack to dry and preserve the meat (which is easier than cooking meat, but this also takes a lot longer).

Apart from animals, this update also introduces new items: A modern mining drill and an ore detector. Both items can be crafted at the modern workbench. There is also a new playable piano available with this update. We've also added a new creative mode edit tool (F8) - this acts like the "edit" console command, but you can modify multiple elements simultaneously. Right now this is only supported for constrution elements, but we will also make this tool available for objects like furniture or lamps.

It's now possible to store terrain in blueprints by the way. And of course this update introduces various other changes and bugfixes, please find the full changelog below.

We've now also finalized some preparations for releasing a first experimental version of the new Plugin / Modding API. We'll provide more information about that soon - probably within the next 2 weeks.

Stay tuned for the next update! :)

Changelog 0.6 (2023-03-01):