[Patch 1.01] Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, CLUB members.

This is Team DCC.

Maintenance for server stabilization and system improvement will progresse.

[Maintenance information]

Patch version: v1.01

Date: 2023.03.01 10:00 ~ 12:00(PST)

Game play

Server stabilization has been done.

The limit for Battle Royale trios has been removed.

The maximum number of Battle Royale trios has been changed to 24.

Beta mark is added to Horde mode.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that Horde mode is selected when players came back to lobby after playing.

Fixed an issue that regions with high latency were intermittently selected when accessing the game.

Fixed an issue that the Season Box UI was exposed while playing after using the Season Box during matching.

Fixed motion errors about female characters with heavy weapons.

Fixed an issue that 'Turret' the special weapon didn't attack mutant rat monsters.

Fixed an issue that the killed players didn't drop the items when they finished the play and went out the game.

Some tooltips have been modified and deleted.

Improvements

Added the ranking release date(UTC) on the leaderboard.

Thanks again our amazing members and we will do our best for your better play experience.