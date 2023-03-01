[Patch 1.01] Maintenance Notice

Hello, CLUB members.
This is Team DCC.
Maintenance for server stabilization and system improvement will progresse.
[Maintenance information]
- Patch version: v1.01
- Date: 2023.03.01 10:00 ~ 12:00(PST)
[Updated issues]
Game play
- Server stabilization has been done.
- The limit for Battle Royale trios has been removed.
- The maximum number of Battle Royale trios has been changed to 24.
- Beta mark is added to Horde mode.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that Horde mode is selected when players came back to lobby after playing.
- Fixed an issue that regions with high latency were intermittently selected when accessing the game.
- Fixed an issue that the Season Box UI was exposed while playing after using the Season Box during matching.
- Fixed motion errors about female characters with heavy weapons.
- Fixed an issue that 'Turret' the special weapon didn't attack mutant rat monsters.
- Fixed an issue that the killed players didn't drop the items when they finished the play and went out the game.
- Some tooltips have been modified and deleted.
Improvements
- Added the ranking release date(UTC) on the leaderboard.
Thanks again our amazing members and we will do our best for your better play experience.
