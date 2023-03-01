 Skip to content

DEAD CIDE CLUB update for 1 March 2023

[Patch 1.01] Maintenance Notice

[Patch 1.01] Maintenance Notice

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, CLUB members.
This is Team DCC.

Maintenance for server stabilization and system improvement will progresse.

[Maintenance information]
  • Patch version: v1.01
  • Date: 2023.03.01 10:00 ~ 12:00(PST)
[Updated issues]

Game play

  • Server stabilization has been done.
  • The limit for Battle Royale trios has been removed.
  • The maximum number of Battle Royale trios has been changed to 24.
  • Beta mark is added to Horde mode.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue that Horde mode is selected when players came back to lobby after playing.
  • Fixed an issue that regions with high latency were intermittently selected when accessing the game.
  • Fixed an issue that the Season Box UI was exposed while playing after using the Season Box during matching.
  • Fixed motion errors about female characters with heavy weapons.
  • Fixed an issue that 'Turret' the special weapon didn't attack mutant rat monsters.
  • Fixed an issue that the killed players didn't drop the items when they finished the play and went out the game.
  • Some tooltips have been modified and deleted.

Improvements

  • Added the ranking release date(UTC) on the leaderboard.

Thanks again our amazing members and we will do our best for your better play experience.

Changed depots in sungjun_local branch

View more data in app history for build 10667018
Depot 1443351
