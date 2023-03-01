Hey Everyone,
Here is a small fix for some issues that came up yesterday.
-
Fix for hotkeyed flask removing flask when used.
-
Arms and Legs will now be equiped instead of eaten when hotkeyed
-
Fix for hotkey button label not fitting in inventory view for some buttons
-
Fixed hotkey icon showing first hotkey for all unassigned items
-
Fixed Helldoor collider not blocking certain interactions
As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.
Changed files in this update