Share · View all patches · Build 10667009 · Last edited 1 March 2023 – 19:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Here is a small fix for some issues that came up yesterday.

Fix for hotkeyed flask removing flask when used.

Arms and Legs will now be equiped instead of eaten when hotkeyed

Fix for hotkey button label not fitting in inventory view for some buttons

Fixed hotkey icon showing first hotkey for all unassigned items

Fixed Helldoor collider not blocking certain interactions

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.