 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sons Of The Forest update for 1 March 2023

Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 10667009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Here is a small fix for some issues that came up yesterday.

  • Fix for hotkeyed flask removing flask when used.

  • Arms and Legs will now be equiped instead of eaten when hotkeyed

  • Fix for hotkey button label not fitting in inventory view for some buttons

  • Fixed hotkey icon showing first hotkey for all unassigned items

  • Fixed Helldoor collider not blocking certain interactions

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1326471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link