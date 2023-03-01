-Added a new assist mode. This is accessible in the options menu, and allows you to press a key to enter zero gravity. This make platforming much easier, and is more suited to people who just want to explore.
-Added a feather countdown whenever you get a feather, showing how many more you need.
-Exiting the apartments level now automatically gives you jump, in-case you manage to skip the jump ability.
Sally Can't Sleep update for 1 March 2023
Update 1.0.4 - Assist mode
