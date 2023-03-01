PATCH 04.34.6.6 IS OUT!

Knock-knock, adventurers!

The second part of our big balance patch is out! Check out what's new in this version.

General changes:

Fixed re-adding an ally in the "Wolf Pack" event

Changed damage type in Elixir of Damage

Fixed Hungry Demon’s behavior when it was stunned

Fixed the Greed buff counter when fighting the Hungry Demon

Changed default rewards

Changed Conditioned Reflex card type

Fixed Moggoth's behavior causing him to double zero charges

New animations for many enemies and events on the map

Changes in the balance of set items and some classes

Various bug fixes

Vanadis:

Fixed a bug where the effect of Partisan Bow did not disappear after the card was played

Fixed rewards for Vanadis in "Burden" event

Bjorn:

Bjorn can now recapture an ally in a bandit camp instead of just ransoming him

We remind you (and highly encourage) that you can send us bug reports directly from the main menu of the game with the description of the problem you're encountering, this way it's easier for us to locate and fix it in the next patch. If you can't send us a bug report from the game, message us anywhere, and we'll gladly help you to resolve the issue and find needed info for a fix.

