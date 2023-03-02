 Skip to content

Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 2 March 2023

Update 03/02/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10666857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed error with dark stripes on smoke and dust in binoculars mode
  2. Algorithm for determining the range using sights on vehicles without rangefinders is adjusted towards greater "humanity"

Changed files in this update

Graviteam Tactics: Mius Front Content Depot 312981
