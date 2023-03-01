 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jylko: Through The Song update for 1 March 2023

Jylko V.0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10666847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes :

  • Melee attacks no longer use stamina

  • New global color palette

  • Complete reskin of enemies

  • Complete reskin of cards

  • Complete reskin of projectiles

  • Complete reskin of UI

  • New stats, damage type and effects :
    Fire, Explosion, Bleeding, Ice, Poison, Lightning and invocation

  • Ruthless Mode (can be activated for each game mode) :

  • Enemy speed -> x1.5
  • Enemy life -> x2
  • Enemy damage -> x3
  • Score -> x1.5
  • Xp -> x2

  • New Cards (+7) Total -> 50

  • Every cards can now be upgraded once

  • Road Map Uptaded

  • Difficulty Balance

Minor Changes :

  • Quest progress display in inventory
  • Card descriptions are now hidden and revealed when obtaining the 1st time
  • Reduced number of quests required to unlock certain skins
  • Added a penalty after 30 minutes in survival mode
  • Added a penalty after 100 rooms in classic mode
  • Rocket Launcher add movement penalty
  • Screen display of certain effect like death protection, slowiness...
  • Chest can now give cards
  • Reskin of muzzle flash

Changed files in this update

Depot 2097101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link