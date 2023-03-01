Jylko V.0.5.1

Major Changes :
-
Melee attacks no longer use stamina
-
New global color palette
-
Complete reskin of enemies
-
Complete reskin of cards
-
Complete reskin of projectiles
-
Complete reskin of UI
-
New stats, damage type and effects :
Fire, Explosion, Bleeding, Ice, Poison, Lightning and invocation
-
Ruthless Mode (can be activated for each game mode) :
- Enemy speed -> x1.5
- Enemy life -> x2
- Enemy damage -> x3
- Score -> x1.5
- Xp -> x2
-
New Cards (+7) Total -> 50
-
Every cards can now be upgraded once
-
Road Map Uptaded
-
Difficulty Balance
Minor Changes :
- Quest progress display in inventory
- Card descriptions are now hidden and revealed when obtaining the 1st time
- Reduced number of quests required to unlock certain skins
- Added a penalty after 30 minutes in survival mode
- Added a penalty after 100 rooms in classic mode
- Rocket Launcher add movement penalty
- Screen display of certain effect like death protection, slowiness...
- Chest can now give cards
- Reskin of muzzle flash
Changed files in this update