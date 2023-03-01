-Added more ambient occlusion to the world to improve the visuals.
-Added an extra amount of ambient occlusion to dungeons and the underworld.
-Fixed a bug where NPC-s would disappear near Bara village.
-Added one new easter egg.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 1 March 2023
Small visual update patch
