The Admin tools

Hi everyone,

Today we would like to address all the members of the different leagues, and through them, the entire Blood Bowl community.

We have heard your concern about the current absence of advanced admin tools in Blood Bowl 3.

We know how important these tools are to the community, to the players who can enjoy the different competitions and to all the leagues and their admins, passionate about Blood Bowl, who enjoy creating such competitions.

Jumping from Blood Bowl 2 to Blood Bowl 3 without mentioning it was a mistake we want to correct today.

Having the advanced admin tools ready is one of our short terms objective. We didn’t mentioned it on the roadmap to focus on element understandable by everyone, so we will take this opportunity to tell you now. We are aiming at having them ready during pre-season before the start of season 1.

Our current plan is to progressively add administration features to the Blood Bowl 3 webapp, starting during the next couple of weeks by:

add additional admins/commissioners onto league boards

add and remove teams to ongoing competitions

seed knockout competitions

Followed by

advance each round manually

reset a match so it can be replayed if a crash occurs

admin specific match results, including spp and gold

ticket teams for competitions without them needing to be on an admin’s

friends list,A dedicated part of the team is currently working on those features, and we will update you as soon as there are more information to share.

As for concerns regarding readability and reconnexion to ongoing matches, we would like to reiterate that their presence at certain steps of the roadmap doesn’t mean that we’re waiting in the meantime. These issues are very high on our priority list, and the team is hard at work to fix them as much as other critical ones. We dearly hope to be able to implement them sooner that what is stated on the current roadmap.We will continue to deploy fixes and features as they get ready, at the earliest convenience.

We wish to continue offering the community the right environment to create even more content than in the previous game, and for the many years to come.

Thank you,

The Blood Bowl Team.