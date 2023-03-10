Faster map loading and internal changes

I'm constantly trying to improve the game in various ways and as you might have seen in my latest Developer News the next big feature I'm working on in 2023-2024 is multiplayer.

DISCLAIMER: I'm doing what I can to add multiplayer, but its not a feature I can promise will be in the game, just so we all are aware of that :)

v2023.2.1 brings a lot of internal changes, due to the potential future multiplayer feature, however as they are some internal technical things you shouldn't really experience a difference.

Some of the changes however do have an direct impact on things that you will see and experience.

One of these things are how sounds are handled. One first map load there will be no real difference on the load time, but on all subsequent map loads you should see faster load times compared to previously.

Thats all for now, here I bring you the more technical change log to the ones that are interested.

Have a nice weekend.

Change log

Added

Added a few new loading backgrounds showing of more Workshop map mods

Changed

Upgraded MasterAudio asset pack to 1.0.4

Changed how MasterAudio and sounds in general work in the game. This should result in slightly faster loading times of maps and less MasterAudio related errors in the log

Changed how the player is spawned at map start (changes to help support multiplayer later on)

Fixed

Fixed bug where PlayerSpawnLocationPrefabs rotation wasn't taken into account when the player was spawned

Enjoy!

